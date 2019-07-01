GOMER — Bill Longbrake, 72, passed away June 21, 2019 at the Costa Linda Resort in Aruba. He died in the early morning hours simultaneously as a leatherback turtle laid her eggs just a few hundred feet away. His wife of 43 years, Brenda, and beloved daughter, Brittany, were with him.

Bill was born on April 25, 1947 in Lima to Ray and Eileen Longbrake of Elida. They both preceded him in death. January 10, 1976, he married Brenda Jones.

He was an US Army medic and proudly served his country in Nuremberg, Germany 1966-1968. He worked at Warner and Swasey until its closing and retired from Elida Local Schools.

Bill was an avid Buckeye, Browns, and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed travel, especially the Caribbean, making Aruba his second home. Bill was recognized by the Aruban Tourism Authority in 2017 by being given the title "Goodwill Ambassador". Bill also vacationed at Rice Lake in Canada 30+ years where he fished, boated, and relaxed with family. Jaunts to casinos were among his interests, often participating in Keno tournaments.

Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Longbrake, and brother-in-law, Jeff Jones.

Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda; his daughters Brittany Longbrake and Denise Moye; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Al and Beth Tyrrell; his sister-in-law, Barb Longbrake; his sister, Carol McDorman (Dave); 2 grandchildren (Joshua and Meagan Moye) and nieces and nephews who will always have fond memories of the family travels with Uncle Bill.

Bill will be laid to rest next to Pat, Bill, and Jeff Jones who accepted and loved him as their own.

Graveside service will be held July 28, 2019 at Pike Run Cemetery in Gomer at 1:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gomer Congregational Church.