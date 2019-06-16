DELPHOS — William M. Lyons, 84, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Sarah Jane Living Center.

He was born August 17, 1934, in Fostoria to John and Mildred Lyons. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Alice Mohler on April 16, 1960, she survives in Delphos.

He is survived by two sons, Michael (Jean) Lyons of Delphos and Timothy Lyons of Cloverdale; two daughters, Karen (Brian Freund) Lyons of Columbus Grove and Laura Lyons of Delphos; brother, Pat Lyons of New Knoxville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

William retired from Fruehoff as a tool and die maker and had served in the U.S. Army.

There will be private services at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Arrangements are with Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

