LIMA — William H. "Bill" Maus I, 89, of Lima passed away at 2:05 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on June 28, 1931 in Lima to Ralph B. Maus and Philomena "Kate" (Glancy) Maus Lee, who both preceded him in death. He was raised by his mother and the late Robert H. Lee. On October 28, 1961, he married Janice I. "Jan" Neeper, who survives in Lima.

Bill proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War. He worked in the maintenance department at Warner & Swasey, for over 42 years. Bill enjoyed car restoration, boating and airplanes and was an avid collector of model cars and model trains.

Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Janice I. "Jan" Maus; his son William H. "Billy" (Sue) Maus II of Lima; his daughters Paula (James) McDowell of Lafayette, LA and Erin (Keith) Rydzik of Flat Rock, MI; his grandchildren William H. "Bo" (Kendra) Maus III, Kelly (Bryce Sanchez) Maus, Kiera and Maeve Rydzik, Michelle Evans and Lindsay (Kevin) Cotrell; his great-grandchildren Sofie Hume, Brayden and Lilly Sanchez, William H. "Will" Maus IV, Kaia, Zoey and Aria Cotrell and Gabriel Evans; his brothers Bob and Frank Lee; his sisters Ann Kurz, Ginny Lhamon, Patti Smith, Carol Lobue, Barbie Lee and Bette Rader; his brothers-in-law Harold "Butch" (Miriam) Neeper and Clarence (Karen) Neeper; his sisters-in-law Margie Neeper and Marilyn (Tom) Shawver.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Lee and his sister Janet Crish.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30 PM.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, where military honors will be performed by VFW Post 1275 and active duty members of the US Army.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Rita's Hospice (Mercy Health foundation.mercy.com/lima) or Deb's Dogs (DebsDogs.org).

