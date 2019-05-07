COLUMBUS GROVE — William C. "Bill" McDowell, 93, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at The Meadows of Ottawa.

Bill was born on May 26, 1925, in Kalida, Ohio to Clifford and Alice (Gardner) McDowell. They both preceded him in death. On May 1, 1949, he married Frances Irwin. They began housekeeping at the home where James Whitcomb Reilly wrote, "Out to Old Aunt Mary's". They celebrated 70 years of marriage.

He is survived by his children: Rebecca McDowell and Robert (Susan) McDowell, both of Columbus Grove; two grandsons: Kurt (Sarah) McDowell of Lewis Center and Kip (Amanda) McDowell of Haskins; three great grandchildren: Hayden McDowell, Leah McDowell and Bristol McDowell; three step great grandchildren: Reilly Jones, Lucas Jones and Benjamin Jones; a brother in-law: Robert Garberson of Columbus Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by three brothers in-law: Charles Irwin, infant Homer Irwin and Vernon Hughes; and two sisters in-law: Mary Hughes and Sallie Garberson.

A graduate of Columbus Grove High School, he attended Ohio State and served in the U. S. Army during World War II. Bill worked many agricultural related jobs and retired from the Putnam County Auditor's office. He and his wife developed family farmland into the Do-Well Mobile Home Park in Columbus Grove.

He was a member of the Columbus Grove Christian Church, Columbus Grove American Legion, Post #516, Rufus Putnam Masonic Lodge. #364, Scottish Rite of Toledo and the Lima B.P.O. Elks Lodge #54.

Bill had a love for the farm. Growing up he was known as the little boy who lived back the lane and up the hill on the farm. He engaged in farming and taught On the Farm Training to Veterans, at Glandorf. He served on the Putnam County Fair Board and the Dairy Board. One of his favorite hobbies was raising miniature horses. He loved traveling with his wife to all fifty states and the providences of Canada. Bill enjoyed attending his family's events, following The Ohio State football and basketball, and spending the winters in Florida.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 pm at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Columbus Grove Christian, Pastor Geoff Eubank will officiate. Private family burial will be at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a memorial contribution to the Columbus Grove Christian Church or Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.