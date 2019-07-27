CHARLESTON, SC — William Scott McKenna passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Charleston South Carolina. Scott was born on February 27, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, to William Bernard McKenna and Ruth Butler McKenna. He was a 1970 graduate of Lima Senior High and a very gifted swimmer and received a scholarship to the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a BA in 1976. Scott had a very successful career as an architect and had designed many projects here in Charleston. Fed Ex/Kinko, MetLife, renovations of McCrady's Restaurant, designed the interiors for the old Cigar Factory (unfortunately did not come to pass), to name a few.

Scott's passions were triathlons, Iron Man World Triathlons 1991 and 1995 finisher, Coach/Sponsor of Special Olympics, Therapy Dog Program, the bear for the Polar Bear Plunge and his dogs and Woofie.

Scott is survived by his family: sisters, Jeni (Rj) Keenan, Kathy (Doug) Hughes and Wendy McKenna, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Stephanie, Andy, Joe, Emily; and his fiance, Ingrid Blum Condon, her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at The Guild, 128 Columbus Street, seventh floor Club Room, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Gary Sinise Foundation.