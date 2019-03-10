ELIDA — William D. "Bill" McKinney, 88, of Elida, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Springs of Lima.

He was born on October 12, 1930 in Bluffton to John and Isabel (Faze) McKinney, who both preceded him in death. On June 5, 1965, he married Esther Augsburger, which is the best thing he ever did, and she survives in Elida.

Bill was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elida, where he served as a lay speaker and helped on the Search Committee Board. He proudly served his country on the USS Plough aircraft carrier as a member of the US Navy during the Korean War.

Bill began his work career at the young age of 11, helping local farmers. He went to work at the Allen County Engineer's Office and retired after working there for over 30 years.

Surviving are his brothers John "Jack" McKinney, Rodney McKinney and Timothy McKinney; his sisters Diana Jo Miller and Donna Jean Jones.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Thomas McKinney; his sisters Janet Hesseling and Jane Parrish.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 105 E. Main Street, Elida, with Pastor Paul Scannell, officiating.

Interment will be in Salem Mennonite Cemetery immediately following the services at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.