William Montgomery

BLUFFTON — William "Bill" Montgomery, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital. Bill was born in the family farm house in Orange Township outside Bluffton, OH to the late Ivan and Helen (Bell) Montgomery.

He is a graduate of Bluffton High and upon graduation in 1953, Bill served two years in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War. He was a member of the 86th Regiment's Crusader football team while serving in West Germany. After the war, Bill went on to play football in

college and received his bachelor's from Bluffton University and a master's in economics from Penn State in 1963.

He worked as a CIA economic analyst until 1969, where he then went on to work for Marathon Oil Company. Over the years, Bill held various positions within Marathon and enjoyed travelling, domestically and internationally.

Learning was a life-long pursuit for Bill, one which he enjoyed thoroughly, as he attended various programs at many places such as George Washington University, Southern Methodist University, Northwestern University, Columbia and Brookings Institute.

Bill was very active in his community as a member of the American Legion, the McComb VFW, Post #9231 and the Disabled American Veterans, "The Buddy Chapter" #43. He was also a Rotary

International member for over 20 years. Bill was a founding member of McComb Development committee, serving two terms on the village council, organizing the McComb Rescue Squad. In 1992, Bill received the Lions Club Man of the Year Award for all his devoted work to the village of McComb. Upon retirement, Bill taught international business at both Bowling Green State University and Bluffton University.

Bill was very proud of all of his achievements, but he has always thought his most important accomplishment was raising and educating his three children, whom all survive him. Stephanie (Steve) Jackson of Canton, OH, Randall (Gena) Montgomery of Apache, OK, and Robert (Kim) Montgomery of New Albany, OH. Also surviving him is his dearly beloved wife, Sue Ellen

(Crawfis) Montgomery, whom enjoyed 59 years of joyous marriage together; their grandchildren, Lauren Jackson Smith, Samuel Jackson, Xeelia Jackson, Ivan Montgomery, Nova Montgomery, Solomon Montgomery, Jacob Montgomery, and Jesse Montgomery, and Bill's siblings, David (Brenda) Montgomery of West Liberty, Nancy Thorton of Pandora, OH and sister in law, Linda Crawfis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death is Bill's

sister, Joan Basinger.

All services at this time are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later appointed time by the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #43, 201 E. Front Street, Findlay, OH 45840, or donor's choice. Online condolences are welcomed by visiting www.coldrencrates.com