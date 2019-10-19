LIMA — William E. Morris age 79, passed away at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his home.

William was born on December 23, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Beulah (Diltz) Morris.

William retired after 46 ½ years as a welder and stater builder for Lima Electric. He could fix or build anything. He was a member of the Orioles and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.

He is survived by his sons: William Todd Morris of Lima, Scott Michael (Linda) Morris of Elida and Craig Alan (Carolyn) Morris of Lima, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene Morris and sister Patty Sterling.

There will be a Celebration of Life memorial at a later date.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.