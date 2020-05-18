SIDNEY — William (Bill) Nance, age 63, passed away at his residence May 14, 2020. He was born May 2, 1957 to Joyce Ann Sampson and Alvin Nance who preceded him in death. Bill was a professional painter for more than 35 years. He loved playing his drums, watching the Cleveland Browns and spending time with his family. He leaves behind 2 sons who loved him dearly, William (Billy) Nance (Brandy Nance) and Curtis Nance (Misti Nance); 5 sisters Janet Bechtel, Heidi Hoel, Tina Wireman, Tammy Nance, Mary Nance; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Alvin (Jr.) Nance, Eric Nance and 2 Nephews Derek Nance, and Chadwick Roberts. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.



