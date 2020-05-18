William Nance
1957 - 2020
SIDNEY — William (Bill) Nance, age 63, passed away at his residence May 14, 2020. He was born May 2, 1957 to Joyce Ann Sampson and Alvin Nance who preceded him in death. Bill was a professional painter for more than 35 years. He loved playing his drums, watching the Cleveland Browns and spending time with his family. He leaves behind 2 sons who loved him dearly, William (Billy) Nance (Brandy Nance) and Curtis Nance (Misti Nance); 5 sisters Janet Bechtel, Heidi Hoel, Tina Wireman, Tammy Nance, Mary Nance; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Alvin (Jr.) Nance, Eric Nance and 2 Nephews Derek Nance, and Chadwick Roberts. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Lima News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 18, 2020
Rest in peace to my big brother! Praying for my nephews and their families and to all my sisters..we will remain strong!
Heidi Nance(Hoel)
Sister
May 16, 2020
RIH Billy
Karen Peak
Friend
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff Lee
Friend
