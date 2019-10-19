DELPHOS — William Nomina, 81, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born August 27, 1938, at home to Francis and Agnes (Bendele) Nomina. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Karen White on December 14, 1963; she preceded him in death on August 12, 2018.

He is survived by two sons, Michael "Ryan" Nomina and Derek Nomina also known as Anelriel, both of Delphos; daughter, Kelly (Brendan) Barr of Columbus; six sisters, Diana (Randy) Gordan Tacey of Washington, Sharon (Dick) Stepleton of Delphos, Mary Jane (Jim) Schulte of Delphos, Nanette (Andy) Kill of Oregon, Rose (Mike) Mox of Shawnee, and Barb (Rick) Recker of Delphos; and two grandchildren, Maisie and Declan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a baby sister, Darlene Nomina and a brother, Frank Nomina.

William was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he was very active having served on Church Council, was a communion assistant and a choir member; he also helped make noodles and helped with the Kids Free Breakfast Program. William was also a member of the UAW #1219, and he was a long-time member of The Delphos Country Club. He had retired from Ford Motor Company after 48 years of faithful service and had served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1959 being stationed in Lebanon in 1958. He was an avid golfer and a true outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and most importantly his gardening where he held expert knowledge of all things green. He loved medieval history especially the weaponry, all things Elvis Presley, dancing, and cultures of the world. William loved to travel, especially all over Italy while in the service, Hawaii and Florida; he enjoyed the cultures and the food. He was a member of the Democratic Party and graciously supported many charities. He was a car enthusiast, enjoyed drag racing, especially his own cars in which he collected many trophies. He was an avid Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan; but most important to him was his family. Bill would have done anything for his family. He was a true country boy at heart always willing and wanting to help in any way he could.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and at 10:00 a.m. for one hour before services on Wednesday at Harter and Schier Funeral home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery with military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Reverend Steve Nelson and Vicar Carol Pretorius will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com.