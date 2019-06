LIMA — William E. 'Bill' Numbers age 66, of Lima passed away June 11, 2019.

The family will receive friends Monday, 3 to 8 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Duane Ridenour officiating.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com