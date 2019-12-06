LIMA — William C. Oard, Jr., 93, of Lima, passed away at 2:16 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 16, 1926, in Lima to William C. Oard, Sr. and Augusta (Webb) Oard, who both preceded him in death. On August 8, 1959, he married Donnabelle Jones, who preceded him in death on May 28, 2010.

William had been a press operator at Superior Coach in Lima for 30 years, where he also was the Past President of Local 711. After Superior Coach closed, he was a boiler operator at Bath Schools.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during both World War II and Korea.

William was a life member of Post 1275. He was an avid bowler during his younger years and bowled in several leagues in Lima. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to WWII Navy reunions all over the country with his wife. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed life and was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons William Michael "Mike" Oard, Brian A. Oard both of Lima and Patrick C. Oard; his step-sons Edward Golden of Roundhead and David Golden of Ft. Wayne; his step-daughter Susan (Dave) Bruno of Springboro, OH; his grandchildren Sharon, Sandi, Erik, Tracee, Craig, Keith and Kristen; his seven great-grandchildren; his sister Beverly Thomas of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his brother Robert E. Oard and his brother-in-law Jerry Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at CHILES LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home, where his son Brian A. Oard will officiate. Military honors will follow the service, performed by Post 1275 and active-duty members of the US Navy.

Entombment will take place in the Memorial Park Mausoleum at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

