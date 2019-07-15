MINSTER — Dr. William Joseph Palte age 86 of Minster passed away at 5:35 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville. He was born June 15, 1933 in New Cleveland, Ohio to the late Edwin & Martha (Haselman) Palte. He married Nancy Jane Bensman on September 12, 1959 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. She survives in Cridersville. He is also survived by children: William Joseph Palte and his wife Sandra Palte, Delphos, Dr. Mary Palte-Knapke and her husband Joe Knapke, Lima, Sarah Miller and her husband Toby, Waterville, grandchildren: Amber & Andrew Palte, Elizabeth & Benjamin Kanpke, Rachel & Stephanie Miller, sister Rita Mae Plaugher, Lima. He was preceded in death by brother, Jim Palte & sister, LouAnn Osborn. He was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and a graduate of The Ohio State University and The College of Veterinary Medicine at OSU and was member of the Air Force ROTC at OSU. He was a member of the West Central Veterinary Association. He loved gardening, traveling and especially dancing and met his wife Nancy at the Crystal Ball Dance Hall in Frenchtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to "Blessed from Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.