William Palte

Guest Book
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss. You are all in our..."
    - Pat and Deb Ehlers
  • "My sympathy to Nancy and family....It was a pleasure being..."
    - Lisa Freytag
  • "I am so sorry for your loss."
    - Jenni Litten
  • "My sympathies to the family. Loved my visits with Bill and..."
    - Sharon Coats
Service Information
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH
45865
(419)-628-2341
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

MINSTER — Dr. William Joseph Palte age 86 of Minster passed away at 5:35 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville. He was born June 15, 1933 in New Cleveland, Ohio to the late Edwin & Martha (Haselman) Palte. He married Nancy Jane Bensman on September 12, 1959 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. She survives in Cridersville. He is also survived by children: William Joseph Palte and his wife Sandra Palte, Delphos, Dr. Mary Palte-Knapke and her husband Joe Knapke, Lima, Sarah Miller and her husband Toby, Waterville, grandchildren: Amber & Andrew Palte, Elizabeth & Benjamin Kanpke, Rachel & Stephanie Miller, sister Rita Mae Plaugher, Lima. He was preceded in death by brother, Jim Palte & sister, LouAnn Osborn. He was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and a graduate of The Ohio State University and The College of Veterinary Medicine at OSU and was member of the Air Force ROTC at OSU. He was a member of the West Central Veterinary Association. He loved gardening, traveling and especially dancing and met his wife Nancy at the Crystal Ball Dance Hall in Frenchtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to "Blessed from Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from July 15 to July 16, 2019
bullet Ohio State
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.