ST. JOHNS — William I. Phillips, 79, of St. Johns passed away at 9:41 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

He was born on May 21, 1941 in Lima, OH to William C. & Lillie L. (Sheely) Phillips who preceded him in death. On February 22, 1964 he married Katie Dill and she passed away on August 5, 2011.

Bill is survived by a daughter Beth (Brian Settlemier) Bowersock of Spencerville; a son William D. (Cherie) Phillips of Chattanooga, TN; 10 grandchildren William Benjamin (Emily) Phillips, Samuel Garry Phillips, Joe (Chelsie) Norton, Jay, Melissa, Anniah, Cory, Tyler, Danny, Dusty Settlemier; a great-grandson Milo Norton; siblings Garry Phillips of Wapakoneta, Helen (Ginger) Linder, SC, Cathy McLean of Wapakoneta; his special friend Karen Kinstle of Wapakoneta and many nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1959. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima after 42 years. He loved Cushman Eagles and was the proud owner of a 1953 Cushman Barrel Spring Eagle. He even had a full page picture published in the Cushman Magazine. Bill loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns and especially loved bluegrass and country music.

Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Harps & Strings officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service that the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 please do not feel obligated to attend as the family understands. Attendees are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

