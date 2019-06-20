LIMA — William J. "Bill" Placie, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home.

Bill was born February 22, 1928 in Lima, OH, to the late John T. and Ruth P. (Frail) Placie. On February 14, 1948 he married the love of his life, Betty L. (Mauk) Placie who preceded him in death on August 17, 2011.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #372 and spent most of his career working with Tuttle and Peterson Construction. Bill was very passionate about the multiple construction projects that he supervised. He enjoyed his retirement serving as a Fort Shawnee Councilman and Zoning Inspector. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his four children, Tina Placie of Lima, Tim (Amy) Placie of Cridersville, Jim (Tiffini) Placie of Lima and Brenda (John) Sciranka of Lima; ten grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Smith and their daughter, Emily, Ryan (Ashley) Lingenfelter and their children, Rylan and Alivia, Andrew (Nikita) Lingenfelter and their children, Raelyn and Violet, Shawn Placie, Tyler Placie, Derek (Elizabeth) Lingenfelter and their children, Myla, John and William James on the way, Chelsea (Jaylin Morris) Lingenfelter, and their children Ari, Ayven and twins on the way, Aaron Sciranka, Stephanie (Matt) Hammons and their children, Carter and Cooper on the way, Jake Liddle and three sisters-in-law, Vancienne Placie, Kitty Placie and Sue Mauk.

In addition to his parents and wife of 63 years, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Placie and Jerry Placie.

Services honoring Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805 or the , Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr, Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.