OREGON — William F. (Bill) Platvoet, age 87, passed away May 1, 2020 at Landings of Oregon, Ohio from Alzheimers. William was born June 30, 1932 in Wapakoneta, Ohio to Edna (Searl) Platvoet and the Late Urban Platvoet. On September 5, 1953, he married Caroline MacLean who preceded him in death December 26, 2017. Bill served in the Army during Korean War, serving in Korea and Japan then stateside in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan from 1950 to 1953. Upon discharge, he went back to Lima and went to work for The Lima Telephone and Telegraph Company. Over the years it changed names several times. He retired from Sprint United after 37 years in 1990. Bill was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 15, Lima Area Telephone Pioneers and an EAA Spirit of Aviation member. He was a long time member of the Garden City Christian Union Church where he had served as an Elder of the church. After moving to Oregon, Ohio to be closer to family, he attended Ashland Baptist Church. Bill is survived by his daughters, Lynn M. (John) Wolfe of Johnstown, OH., Cheryl A (David) Sansing of Oregon, OH., 4 grandchildren: Joshua (Katie) Wolfe of Norfolk, VA., Kathlyn Wolfe of Alexandria VA., Seth (Candace) Sansing of Walbridge, OH. And Thomas Sansing of San Diego, CA., 7 great grandchildren: Brookelynn Wolfe, Jackson Wolfe, Paul (Rachel) Sansing, Frank Sansing, Dylan Maier, Ethan Rollo and Madison Sansing, 1 great great granddaughter LeAnne Maier. Sister June Scott of Lima, OH. And a sister-in-law, Effie Lever of Wapakoneta, OH., and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Urban; his wife Caroline; sister Mary and brother-in-law Kenneth Schnars, sister Joan and brother-in-law Norman Sharp, brothers-in-law Reed Scott, Chester Lever and John MacLean. Parents in-law John and Ellen MacLean. There will be a private burial service at Memorial Park with Dr. Jeff Cooper officiating. Due to the current social distancing situation, a public memorial service will be held at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Ashland Baptist Church for their music ministry that he so much enjoyed. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in The Lima News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.