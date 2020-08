Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

OREGON — William F. "Bill" Platvoet, 87, died May 1, 2020, at Landings of Oregon, Ohio. Services will begin at noon Saturday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes, Shawnee Chapel. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store