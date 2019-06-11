LIMA — William Thomas "Tom" Pugh, who was a happy 80 year old Irishman days ago, left peacefully…surrounded by loved ones, and lots of Irish blessings. He passed away after a short battle with Leukemia on June 7, 2019, at 8:15 pm, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH. Tom was born April 28, 1939 in Lima, OH, to William Raymond and Helen A. (Sullivan) Pugh who preceded him in death.

Tom was a 1957 graduate of Lima Senior High School. After high school he had worked at the Lima Ford Engine plant. He worked there until he moved his family to Columbus. He was retired as a claims adjuster and appraiser with Nationwide Insurance Company, Columbus, OH. After retirement he worked for Sunrise Appraisal as an appraiser. Tom had volunteered for 5 years with the Worthington Police Department as an auxiliary officer. Tom attended the St. Rose Catholic Church. He was also was a member of the Elk's B.P.O.E # 54, Indian Lake Moose Lodge # 1533, Lima Men's Beanes Chorus and the Taft Museum in Cincinnati, OH. Tom was extremely proud of his Irish heritage. He lived a simple life and found happiness in people, his Harley, a paint brush and a blank canvas, a good embellished story, a cold Guinness and a Karaoke Mic. Tom lived for singing and playing multiple instruments (self taught artist), cruising around Indian Lake on his pontoon at sunset and admiring all of God's beauty and creation.

Tom is survived by his children: Vincent T. (Cherie) Pugh of Mount Vernon, OH, Vicki L. (Mark) Yarnell of Utica, OH and Christine M. (Denny Riga) Starr-Riga of Westerville, OH and their mother Lona (Hinson) Millar, 4 grandchildren: Angela (Christopher) Bonino, David (Kara) Yarnell, Tiffany (Simone) Starr and Callan Pugh, 3 great grandchildren: Eleanor, Alex and Mary-Catherine and baby boy Starr on the way, many loving nieces and nephews and sister, Barbara H. Wilcox of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Caitlin Pugh and a brother in-law, Thomas "Tom" Wilcox. Tom was loved and adored by a close personal friend, Carol Ottman and his life-time friends: Mike Hinson, Richard Moreo, Steve Scott, Thomas McNamara, Jerry Stockwell and "Mac" McFarland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Rose Catholic Church. Officiating the Mass will be Fr. David Ross. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL which will be followed by a Elk's Lodge of Sorrow Service at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lima Senior Citizens Center @ 3400 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45807; if you choose to send flowers, we are working with the Flower Loft @ 4611 Elida Rd., Lima, OH 45807, (419)331-4426, so that perhaps flowers/colors can be coordinated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.