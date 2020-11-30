1/1
William R. "Bill" Kimmel
LAFAYETTE — William "Bill" R. Kimmel, age 98, passed away from this life Sunday, November 29, 2020, at approximately 6:30 pm, at the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. He was born on June 10, 1922, in Springfield, MA, to George William and Lillian A. (McCalligott) Kimmel who preceded him in death. On October 2, 1942, he married Wanda I. (Hall) Kimmel who preceded him in death on August 7, 2010. They were happily married for 68 years.

Mr. Kimmel retired from Westinghouse in 1980. He previously owned and operated the Pure Oil Station in Lafayette in the early sixties. He graduated from Lafayettte Jackson High School. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII and fought in the South Pacific Theatre.

Bill is survived by his 2 daughters: Deborah J. Bucher and Jennifer (Robert) MaGaw both of Lafayette, OH and a son, William G. (Sheila) Kimmel of Harrod, OH, a daughter in-law, Carole Kimmel of Grove City, OH, 9 grandchildren: David (Tonya) Rahrig, Julie (Steve) Liskany, Charity (Troy) Coffey, Megan Kimmel, Ben (Callie) Bucher, Andy (Melissa) Bucher, John (Emilie Thiedt) Kimmel, Travis (Rachel) Palmer and Jake (Amy) Palmer, 16 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a son, John A. Kimmel, 2 grandsons: Bryan J. Kimmel and William S. Kimmel, a brother, John L. Kimmel, a sister, Lillian Shafer and a son in-law, Michael Palmer.

Bill loved all his family and friends. He enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, fixing and restoring old cars and tractors and traveling with friends. He also was an artist who painted many pictures and enjoyed playing the organ. He could fix almost anything and his mind was sharp right up until the end. He always had a plan and kept records of most everything. He will be missed by family and friends.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chuck Moeller. Burial will be in Fisher Cemetery following the service. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 pm and again one hour prior to services on Friday all at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
