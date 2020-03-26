LIMA — William R. "Bill" Ramsey, 70, of Lima passed away at 10:41 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on May 28, 1949 in Lima to Jesse R. and Geneveria (Hall) Ramsey, who both preceded him in death. On July 19, 1981, he married Euphee "Dolly" Goodman, who survives in Lima.

Bill was a retired maintenance supervisor from Lima/Allen Correctional, where he had worked for 30 years. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army in Vietnam.

He was a member of the Crossroads Church of God and the Eagles Aerie #370. He loved fishing and hunting. Bill had a love for animals and raised deer, peacocks and oriental birds, but most of all loved his dog Duke.

Surviving in addition to his wife Dolly are his son Steve (Cris) Ramsey of Lima; his daughter Laura (Gary) Dipnarine of Bluffton; his step-sons Rick (Debra) Cook of Lima and Tony (Diane) Cook of Pensacola, FL; his step-daughter Darla (Allan DuBerney) Cook of Beaverdam; his seven grandchildren; his one great-grandson; his sisters Diane (John) Hoffman and Virginia Ramsey-Browning, both of Lima; his sister-in-law Doris I. Zuha of Lima; his two nephews; his great-nephew; his special friend Jack Johnson.

At this time visitation and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.