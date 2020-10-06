1/1
William Ream
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — William H. "Bill" Ream, 61, of Lima passed away at 1:14 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 17, 1958 in Troy, Ohio to William H. Ream, Sr. and Frances C. (Cruea) Ream, who both preceded him in death. On June 17, 1988, he married Karen (Poe) Ream, who preceded him in death on May 31, 2019.

Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Lima and enjoyed genealogy.

Surviving are his brother Lawrence (Pok) Ream of Clarksburg, TN; his sister Cindy McIntosh of Roger City, MI; nine nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 4:00 PM.

Pastor Dan Gutman will officiate the services.

Interment will be at a later date in Hasson Cemetery, Jenera.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved