LIMA — William H. "Bill" Ream, 61, of Lima passed away at 1:14 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 17, 1958 in Troy, Ohio to William H. Ream, Sr. and Frances C. (Cruea) Ream, who both preceded him in death. On June 17, 1988, he married Karen (Poe) Ream, who preceded him in death on May 31, 2019.

Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Lima and enjoyed genealogy.

Surviving are his brother Lawrence (Pok) Ream of Clarksburg, TN; his sister Cindy McIntosh of Roger City, MI; nine nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 4:00 PM.

Pastor Dan Gutman will officiate the services.

Interment will be at a later date in Hasson Cemetery, Jenera.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.