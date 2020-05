Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIDA — William "Dan" Reiff, 77, died May 28, 2020, at his residence. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



