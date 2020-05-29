William Reiff
LIMA — William "Dan" Reiff, 77, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home after a prolonged health battle. Dan was born on October 7, 1942, in Lima, Ohio to the late William and Helen (Roth) Reiff. On August 5, 1960 he married Judy (Miller) Reiff, who survives in Elida. Dan attended Forest Park United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Shawnee High School. He was the owner of Reiff Sport Supply for 37 years. He was an American Township trustee, and retired as an Allen County Commissioner. He was a recipient of the Liberty Bell Award through the Lima Allen Co. Bar Association. He served as an Executive Board Member for the Allen Co. Job and Family Services, was president of the Allen Co. Regional Planning commission, chaired the Allen Co. Transportation Coordinating Committee and the Allen County Developmental Controls Committee. He served as the chairman of the Allen Co. Health Advisory Boards and the Government Technical Advisory Committee at Lima Technical College. He also served with the Lima Area Development Corporation, the Allen County Children Services Board, passionately involved with the Allen Co. Alzheimer's Association, and served on various wildlife conservation organization boards and committees. He was named Member of the Year for the FOPA Lodge 8 in 2016. He was a member of the Lima Sertoma Club, Lima Lodge #205, F&AM, 32° Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, Elks BPOE #54, Eagles Aerie #370, Life Member of the NRA, founding member of the local Ducks Unlimited, one of the co-founders of the Lima Sabres Gun Club, and a dedicated member of the Republican Party. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons: Richard (Pam) Reiff and Jeffrey (Shelly) Reiff both of Elida; four grandchildren: Kristy (Ryan) Snoek, Travis (Katie) Reiff, Ashley (Derek) Edwards and Lindsey (Brian) Rutter; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Greg (Denise) Reiff of Lima; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Ted Bible will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Children's Services, St. Rita's Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .

Published in The Lima News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
