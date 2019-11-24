CRIDERSVILLE — William James "Bill" Reynolds, age 87, passed away at 4:15 am Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Wyngate Senior Living Center.

Bill was born November 27, 1931 in Lima, OH, to the late John and Helen (Boesker) Reynolds. On September 3, 1955 he married Norma A. (Brown) Reynolds.

Bill was a 1950 graduate of Harrod High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW Post #1275. Bill retired from Scotlad / Roundy's. He was a 65 year member of Sager Lodge #513 Free & Accepted Masons and was a 32nd Degree Mason Order of the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was a longtime member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma A. Reynolds of Lima; son, Scott J. (Laurie) Reynolds of Toledo; three grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) White, Aaron (Stephanie) Henderson, Stacy (Sean) Cannel; seven great grandchildren and a sister, Jewell Dulebohn.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, George Reynolds, Kenneth "Mike" Reynolds, Thomas Reynolds, David Reynolds; two sisters, Elma Franklin, Sara Ann Kidner and a brother-in-law, Harry "JR" Dulebohn.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Rev. Lynn Huffman will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the VFW Post #1274.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 26, at the funeral home. A Masonic service will begin at 8:00 pm followed by a Masonic Ring Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 801 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801 or Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road Suite #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com