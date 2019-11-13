LIMA — William L. Ritchie, 85, died at 11:50 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

William was born on August 14, 1934, in Lima to the late Gerald and Alice (Bott) Ritchie. On August 14, 1953, he married Hazel L. (Fisher) Ritchie, who preceded him in death on March 7, 1998.

Bill served in the Navy Reserves and was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a long-time member and past President of the Lima Senior Band Boosters. Bill was also a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He retired from BP Chemical and was a 1953 graduate of Lima South High School. The most important thing that Bill would say he did, was to raise his seven children with his wife Hazel.

He is survived by: four sons; Michael (Barbara) Ritchie of Cridersville, Father David Ritchie of Columbus Grove, John (Vicki) Ritchie of Lima, Daniel (Leisa) Ritchie of Plain City, OH and three daughters, Deb (Larry) Sudman, of St. Marys, OH, Catherine Art, of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Christine (David) Stevenson of Lima; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Harold Fisher, Lima.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons; Nathaniel Ritchie and Travis Lively; a brother, Charles Ritchie and two sisters, Mabel Morgan and Juanita Stein.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019, with a Scripture and Sharing Service to follow at 8:00 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Father David Ritchie will officiate.

Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church or St. Rita's Hospice.

