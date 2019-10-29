LIMA — William L. "Bill" Rudy, 76, of Lima, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1943 to the late Otto and Katherine Rudy. On October 25, 1975, he married Connie Swaney and she survives him in Lima.

His survivors include his children, Kevin L. Rudy, Randall L. Rudy and Cynthia Rudy Bowers and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, William L. Rudy, II and a daughter, Mindy Rudy.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy and had been employed with Clark Equipment for over 12 years and was currently employed by General Dynamics where he worked for over 40 years.

He was an auto enthusiast who along with his wife enjoyed a successful drag racing career in NHRA and IHRA. He was a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the OSU Buckeyes and the Washington Redskins, he loved all sports in general, and in his free time, Bill enjoyed fishing. He will be deeply missed by his family and all of his friends.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 1 from 2-4 pm and 6-8pm at Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, OH.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home with Chaplain Hugh Goodale, officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, where the Post 1275 will perform military graveside rites.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to be caring for the Rudy family.