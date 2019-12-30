WAPAKONETA — William F. "Bill" Shultz, 78, of Wapakoneta passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Roselawn Manor, Spencerville.

He was born in Clay Township, Auglaize County to Carlyle & Hila (Johns) Shultz who preceded him in death. On February 8, 1985 he married Dorothy L. "Dottie" Cogan who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 6 children; Cherie (Dennis) Wells, Mike (Carrie) Marchal, Tom (Terri) Marchal, Toni Samaniego, Ken Marchal, Alli (Jeff) Braun; 14 grandchildren; 31 Great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters Verna Lou Shultz and Elanor Roby.

He was preceded in death by a brother John Shultz.

Bill graduated from Jackson Center High School. He retired from Ford Lima Engine Plant as a toolmaker with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Florida Flywheeler Antique Engine Club and the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club. He was also a past member of the St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue where he served as fire chief from 1969-1972.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynwood. Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com