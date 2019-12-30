William Shultz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Shultz.
Service Information
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH
45895
(419)-739-3323
Obituary
Send Flowers

WAPAKONETA — William F. "Bill" Shultz, 78, of Wapakoneta passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Roselawn Manor, Spencerville.

He was born in Clay Township, Auglaize County to Carlyle & Hila (Johns) Shultz who preceded him in death. On February 8, 1985 he married Dorothy L. "Dottie" Cogan who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 6 children; Cherie (Dennis) Wells, Mike (Carrie) Marchal, Tom (Terri) Marchal, Toni Samaniego, Ken Marchal, Alli (Jeff) Braun; 14 grandchildren; 31 Great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters Verna Lou Shultz and Elanor Roby.

He was preceded in death by a brother John Shultz.

Bill graduated from Jackson Center High School. He retired from Ford Lima Engine Plant as a toolmaker with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Florida Flywheeler Antique Engine Club and the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club. He was also a past member of the St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue where he served as fire chief from 1969-1972.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Rhine with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynwood. Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
bullet Firefighters bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.