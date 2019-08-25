ELIDA — William "Bill" Allen Stauffer, Sr., 79 of Elida, passed away August 24, 2019, at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

Bill was born October 1, 1939 in Lima to Jacob "Woody" and Evelyn (Putt) Stauffer, who preceded him in death. On March 9, 1958 he married Janet Sue (Parker) Stauffer who survives him in Elida.

Bill worked at the Lima Police department for 24 years before retiring in January 1990. While working there, he was a patrolman, undercover narcotics agent, identifications officer and a detective. Bill also worked at the warehouse at Sears, fixing anything that was brought to him. He loved playing cards, fishing, collecting guns, going to the shooting range and watching sports. Bill was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. He loved taking family vacations to Tennessee, especially to Gatlinburg. Bill and Janet loved having breakfast with the Bob Evans Group.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Debra K. (Javier) Gallegos, William "Bill" D. (Kathy) Stauffer, Jr., Beth E. (Bobby) Kendall and Nichole "Nicki" L. (Scott) Sweeney; grandchildren, Janet Painter, Christine Adams, Jacob Gallegos, Regina Gallegos, Janelle Gallegos, Brandon Sweeney, Jordan Sweeney, Austin Kendall, Dylan Kendall, Dawson Kendall, Cameron Stauffer, Zachary Stauffer and Brooke Stauffer; 12 Great-Grandchildren and his sister, Linda Wilds.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Christine A. Myers, grandson, Noah Kendall and his brother, Donald A. Stauffer.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Mark Batton to officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.