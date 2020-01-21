FINDLAY — William Frederick Swallow, 68, of Sandusky, formerly of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lima, Ohio on October 13, 1951 to the late Ramon F. and Helen E. (Brinsfield) Swallow. On July 21, 1978, he married Rhonda A. Swallow and she preceded him in death in 2017.

William was a Lima Senior High School graduate and attended Indiana State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army serving during Vietnam before being honorably discharged. William was a VA Volunteer and he also volunteered with Hospice. He was a big history buff and loved cars, especially his Mustangs. William loved his family dearly, he was a good father, and his greatest joy was being a grandfather.

William is survived by his sons, Jeremy J. Swallow of San Antonio, TX, Shawn Swallow of Allentown, PA; daughter, Amanda S. (Troy) Kreiger of Findlay; and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Keith (Judy) Swallow of Georgetown, KY; and an uncle, Richard (Lois) Swallow.

Friends and family may visit Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Funeral services for William will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Huffaker officiating. Interment will follow in Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 399 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, OH 45801 where military rites will be performed. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840 or . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.