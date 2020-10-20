William Williams

GOMER — William H. "Bill" Williams, 82, of Gomer, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Grand Lake Health System in St. Mary's. He was born January 30, 1938, in Allen County, OH to Raymond H. and Velma T. (Hunt) Williams; both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Donna J (Fisher) Williams. She preceded him in death on November 8, 2012.

Bill is survived by his children, Debra (Robert) Ritchey, Wayne (Lori) Williams, Susan (Jim) Siefker, Jan (Louis) Siefker; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Williams of Missouri; one sister, Carol Recker of Lima; two sisters-in-law, Lena Davis of Sidney, Shirley Davis of Gomer; and an aunt, Doris Tobin of Cridersville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Paul Davis, Fred Davis, and John Williams; and a sister, Marilyn Robey.

Bill was a graduate of Gomer High School, Class of 1956, where he was on the baseball and basketball team. He farmed his entire life; raising sheep, hogs and cows. He worked at Gomer Equity for 23 years before selling for DeWine Seeds and several other seed companies over the years. He was a member of Gomer Congregational Church where he served as a trustee, deacon, moderator and a chairman of the finance committee helping to build the new wing. Bill was a member of the Farm Bureau and was a 4-H advisor for the Gomer Go Getters for 25 years. He was a trustee for Sugar Creek Township and Pike Run Cemetery. Bill was a very serious pinochle player. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball fan. He also enjoyed rooting for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Pike Run Cemetery. Pastor Jim Wilder will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gomer Congregational Church.

