ST. MARYS — William E. Willmann, 88, died at 9:25 p.m. April 21, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Minster.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys. The Rev. Bill Maki will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home.