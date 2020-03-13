LIMA — PFC William Junior Winchester, age 20, reportedly died while in custody of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces at Prisoner of War Camp #5 , February 28, 1951.

He was born on May 5, 1930 in Mt. Hope, Alabama to the union of Fred and Nannie (Suggs) Winchester, both joined him in death.

Private First Class (PFC) William Jr. Winchester married Millie Ann Cowan-Winchester in 1950, she passed away on November 7, 1984, together they had a son; James W. Winchester

In late 1950, Winchester was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was captured by enemy forces near Unsan, North Korea in November 1950. He was the last of the Buffalo Soldiers before integration of the army. He was a member of the Presbyterian church in Mount Hope, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 stepdaughters; JoAnn (Edward) Winchester-Howard and Vickie L. (Jeffrey) Winchester-Downton. 6 Grandchildren - Tawana Winchester Lima, Ohio, James L. (Crissy) Winchester Dayton, Ohio, Tiphany C. (Derrick) Anderson Dayton, Ohio, Sonya Cage Lima, Ohio, Jaivonna Winchester Lima, Ohio, Mattie Winchester Lima, Ohio. 8 step-grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 40 great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was joined in death by a son; James William Winchester. 2 brothers; J.C. Winchester and S. J. Winchester. 1 sister; Julia Winchester. 1 nephew; Jason C. Winchester and 1 great-great grandson Jaiden Le'Monte Winchester.

Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev Robert Toney officiating and Rev. James L. Winchester, eulogizing.

Military Honors

Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

