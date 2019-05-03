LIMA — William (Bill) Curtis Yetman, 61, of Lima passed away on May 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born November 1, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, to Robert W. and F. Elizabeth Yetman. On March 25, 2016 he married love of his life Jody Shivley. They waited a lifetime for each other.

He was a 1975 graduate of Lima Senior High School, and retired from the Allen Correctional Institute after 30 years. He always said it never felt like work because he loved every minute of what he did and enjoyed every moment with his friends.

He was devoted to family and committed to his wife Jody and sons, Matt and Curt.

Bill loved baseball, he knew all the teams, all the players and their statistics. He was a positive influence in many young men's lives as the Allen East High School baseball coach. He believed in potential and bringing out the best in everyone. He was also prominent in coaching football and wrestling. He had a passion about developing today's boys to become the leaders of tomorrow. He was an avid golfer and could be found on the golf course when not coaching.

He was an avid Ohio Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds fan.

He is survived by his father Robert Yetman (Lima), brothers Christopher (Peggy) Yetman (Houston, TX), Robert (Dawn) Yetman Jr. (Barto, PA), wife Jody Shivley Yetman, sons Matt (Tracey) Otto (Lima), and Curtis Yetman (Lima).

In appreciation of Bill's core principle of living life to the fullest with those that really matter there will be no formal funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting others fighting the battle with ALS with contributions to ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, or the Putnam County Homecare & Hospice. Online condolences can be made at BayliffAndSon.com.