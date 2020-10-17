LIMA — Mr. Willie Coleman, age 90, passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 , at approximately 11:40 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born in Eufaula, Alabama on December 28, 1929 to the union of Ed and Margaret (Dillard) Coleman; both parents preceded him in death.

In January of 1952 he was united in holy matrimony to Fannie Mae Gordy, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Coleman retired from General Motors Corp. He was a United States Army Veteran and was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Church Trustee and was in the Male Chorus. He was Chairman of the local U.A.W. #211 and served on the Fair Practice Committee. He served as a counselor to many young kids.

Besides his loving wife Fannie, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 daughters; Linda K. Salam (David) of Pittsview, AL. Marilyn Jones of Lima and Cheyenne Cole of Cincinnati, OH. 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A special Uncle; Cullen Dillard of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister; Daisy Lee Williams.

Home going services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Kelly, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also at the Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

Military Rites by V.F.W. 1275

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

