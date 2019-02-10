COLUMBUS — Willie Lee Hall, Jr. 46 of Columbus formerly of Lima, passed away at his residence in Columbus Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1972 in Cleveland, Mississippi to Willie Lee Hall, Sr. and Katrena K. Horace and they preceded him in death.

Mr. Hall is survived by his children, De'Ontae Hall, Ar'Kenya Hall, Calvin Grisby, Kandis Burge, Divante Hall, Deandre Hall, Le'Aijah Hall, De'Antre Hall, De'Niziah Hall, Da'Kayla Hall and two grandchildren: Heaven Burge and Zamir Lamar. He is also survived by his siblings, Catsonava Maloy, Kizzy Hall, Leaha Hall, Anthony Mikell Hall, Vonda Mikell Hall, Cory Horace, Shalamar Horace, Vernon Horace and Issac McDaniel. He leaves his fiance' Shonna Carter of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Willie had been employed with Rudolph Foods, and was a business owner of the Chicken Cage Restaurant here in Lima. He was a member of In Faith Ministries; he loved basketball and had coached area youth at the Lima YMCA and the Bradfield Center. He also coached area kids for the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball program and coached youth football. He loved his family and liked to show off his culinary skills. He was a true Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Along with his father, Willie, Sr. and his mother, Katrena he was preceded in death by a niece, Khadeshia Webb-Hall, his cousins, Beverly Sims and Jermaine Lewis, and Terry Jackson.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the In Faith Ministries International 1575 E. High Street Lima, Ohio 45804, with Pastor Aaron McLaurine, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 13 from 4-8 p.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.