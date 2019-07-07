LIMA — Willie Mack Manley, age 59, passed from this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at residence in Lima.

He was born on April 2, 1960 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Rev. Charlie Mack and Annie Lee (Davis) Manley, Sr.; both survive in Lima.

Mr. Manley was employed at Honda of America in Anna, Ohio. He was a member of New Morning Star Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 sons; Deuntae M. Manley and DelQuan Williams both of Lima. A daughter; Danielle T. Manley of Atlanta, GA. 2 grandchildren. 4 brothers; Charles M. Manley, Jr., Anthony Manley, Sr., Arnold Manley and Bryant L. Youngblood all of Lima. A sister; Patricia A. Carter of Lima. OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Rickey D. Manley, Sr. His Maternal and Paternal grandparents.

Home Going Services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Morning Star Baptist Church with Rev. C. M. Manley, Sr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

