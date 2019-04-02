LIMA — Mr. Willie James McLellan, age 74, passed from this life on Saturday, March 27, 2019 at approximately 8:29 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on November 9, 1944 in Durant, Mississippi to the union of James C. and Virginia (Brown) McLellan; both parents preceded him in death.

He retired from Crites Trucking after many years of service. Mr. Willie was a very hard worker and had a great sense of humor.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 4 sons; Castro McLellan, Jenova McLellan (Sophia), Rico McLellan and Wendell McLellan. 2 daughters; Michelle McLellan (Deschund Smith) and Davorah Cole (Mike Darden). 3 stepchildren; Gloria Stephenson, Anitra Cole and Lonnie Cole. 30 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. 5 brothers; Jesse Lee Brown, Morgan McLellan, Johnny McLellan (Tammy), Robert McLellan (Diane) and J. Lee Grant. 4 sisters; Rosie McLellan-Cannon, Shirlean McLellan, Marlon Rose-White (Keith), and Shannon Rose Tyler.

Preceded in death by; Tommy McLellan and Telly Rose. Sisters; Lizzie Lee (McLellan-Watkins) Caldwell, Sandra (Theodis) Battle, Geraldine McLellan, Earline McLellan and Pauline McLellan.

Home Going Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home, Inc.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the MCLELLAN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com