LIMA — Mr. Willie Dee Pernell, age 71, passed from this life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at approximately 7:06 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on December 27, 1949 in Lima, Ohio to Mary Pernell, his mother preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Willie D. Pernell, Jr. of Lima. 2 daughters; Trea Collins (Marlon) of Lima and Monica Roach of Saginaw, MI. 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Billy Russell (Louida) and Fred Pernell both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Eleanor Rose and Deborah Pernell.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:00 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

