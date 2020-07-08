Willie Thompson

LIMA — Willie Fred "Lil Bay" Thompson, Sr., age 73, passed from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at approximately 2:43 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on January 30, 1947 in Lima, Ohio to Tate and Ruby (Hollis) Thompson, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Thompson was united in holy matrimony on May 9, 1970 to Evohn Roper, she survives in Lima. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.

Mr. Thompson retired from Ford Motor Company as a Lubrication Technician after 31 years of service. He was a member of Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church where he serviced on the Usher Board. He was a member of U.A.W. Local Union #1219, Amvets Post and V.F.W. 1911 Auxiliary.

Besides his loving wife Evohn, he leaves to cherish his precious memory; 3 sons; Demetrius Thompson (Tanya) of Jacksonville, FL. Curtis Thompson and Willie F. Thompson, Jr. both of Lima. 2 daughters; Lavon Aiah (Tony) of Dallas, TX and Yolonda Bailey (Roger) of Lima. 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Kimberly L. Thompson. 3 brothers; Tate Thompson, Jr., L.C. Thompson and Tommy Thompson. A daughter-in-law; Jackie Thompson.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the church.

Interment - Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

