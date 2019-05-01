LIMA — Willine Wicker, 81, of Lima passed away Tuesday evening April 30, 2019 at 5:28 p.m. at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born on June 11, 1937 in Bell County, Kentucky to Pascal and Polly (Lane) Wilson and they preceded her in death. On April 23, 1956 she married Tooly Wicker and he passed away on October 1, 1986.

Willine was a member of the Lima Missionary Baptist Church and the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. She was a wonderful homemaker; she loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Wicker is survived by her children, Roger Wicker, Debbie (Scott) Homan, Kathy (Larry) Hood, Gary (Nancy) Wicker, Tammy Wicker and her honorary son, John Davis. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Brandie, Angela, Kari, Alicia, Andrea, Taryn, Zane and Kayla; her five great grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha, Olivia, Jameson and Jackie. She also leaves her siblings, Theodore Wilson, Shelby Wilson, Mary Lou Cortinez and Wilma Burroughs. She is preceded in death by her brother, William A. Wilson and her sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Shirley Williams.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Terry Brock, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the . Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.