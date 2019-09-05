ST. MARYS — Willis M. "Bill" Barber, 86, of rural St. Marys, passed away peacefully on his 86th birthday at 11:02 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born September 4, 1933 in his home where he has resided all of his life in Salem Twp., Auglaize County, to the late Oran and Magdalene "Shorty" Skinner Barber. On March 15, 1952 he married Barbara J. Hamilton, his bride of 67 years, who survives, along with four children; Kay (Bud) Ross of St. Marys; Marcia (Randy) Brehm of Celina; Michael (Rebecca) Barber and Mark Barber, both of St. Marys.

Also surviving are his grandchildren; Heidi (Kerry)Walls, Ben (Sara) Laux, Travis (Beverly Laux, Brooke Brehm, Brittany Brehm, Christy (Ben) Lehman, David (Fiance' Heather Pavel) Barber, Jackie Barber, Jake Barber , Jessica( George) Yonker; Nikki (Tom) Carpenter and Scott (Stephanie) Ross; 17 great grandchildren and his brother, Robert (LaDonna) Barber of Dothan, AL. and his sister, Janet (George) Grabby of Greenfield, IN.

Bill was a graduate of the Mendon High School in 1951 and was a lifelong farmer and later a salesman for the Sturgeon Oil Company of St. Marys, traveling his territory of small filling stations and farmers for 25 plus years. He loved his work and making his clients true friends.

He was a member of the Spencerville Nazarene Church.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday in the Spencerville Cemetery with his pastor Darryl Potts officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contrbutions may be made to the Spencerville Nazarene Church.

Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home of Spencerville is in care of the arrangements for the family.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]