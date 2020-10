ST. MARYS — Willis O. Henschen, 100, died at 11:15 p.m. October 3, 2020, at Otterbein — St. Marys. Graveside funeral rites will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside. Arrangements are being handled by Miller Funeral Homes.