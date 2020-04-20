VENICE, Fla. — Willis E. Londo, known to friends and family as "Ed", passed away on April 12, 2020 at age 89. Willis was born on August 17, 1930 to Willis Londo and Lottie Livingston in Portage Township, Michigan. Willis spent his life, first providing for his family in Clawson, Michigan, and then transferred to Lima, Ohio in 1978 where he worked as the Human Resource Manager for General Dynamics for 39 years and retired in 1991. He and his wife Constance moved to Venice, Florida in 2019. Willis also served in the Navy during the Korean War. During his life, Willis had many hobbies including being an usher in the catholic church, volunteering with the Boy Scouts, and working out at the YMCA with his buddies. He was also a member of a bowling league while working for General Dynamics.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Constance Londo, daughter Linda (Jim Stinson) of North Port, Florida, son Stephen Londo (Julie) of Grosse Point, Michigan, son Edward Londo (Trish Alexander) of Clermont, Florida, son David Londo of Lima, Ohio, and daughter Catherine (Kelly Spar) of Venice, Florida. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. There are not any services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to FOOD FOR THE POOR INC. 6401 LYONS RD. PO BOX 979003 COCONUT CREEK FL.33097-9989 for the less fortunate.