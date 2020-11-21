LIMA — Wilma Ruth Bloomfield, age 85, passed away at 8:05 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Wilma was born October 26, 1935 in Bowling Green, OH, to Ralph and Grace Brown who both preceded her in death.

Wilma loved living in her home at Sand Beach Road on Lake Erie in Oak Harbor, Ohio and visiting all the neighbors on her golf cart. She especially loved entertaining her grandchildren when they would visit.

She is survived by a son, Glenn Bloomfield; daughter, Jennifer Orion; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Richard) Fezel; brother, Pastor Bob Brown and a daughter-in-law, Pam Bloomfield.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Caroline Bloomfield; son, Larry Bloomfield; sister-in-law, Mary Brown and her former husband, Clyde Earl Bloomfield.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Terry Brock will officiate the service.

Friends may call from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm prior to the service on Tuesday, November 24, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.