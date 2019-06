ST. MARYS — Wilma Lee Cathcart, 89, died at 1:10 a.m. June 5, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Spaulding will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.