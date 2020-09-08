Wilma Hohenbrink

GLENDORF — Wilma A. Hohenbrink, 96, of Glandorf, died 8:14 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born May 5, 1924 in Glandorf to the late Fred and Philomena (Kleman) Recker. On September 25, 1946, she married the love of her life, Jim Hohenbrink, they celebrated 72 years of marriage before he died February 11, 2019.

Wilma is survived by her children: Judy (Denny) Ellerbrock of Leipsic, John (Kim) Hohenbrink of Texas, Terri (Jerry) Niese of Glandorf; a daughter-in-law: Cheryl (Bruce McDaniel) Hohenbrink of Leipsic; 17 grandchildren: Troy (Dana) Ellerbrock, Jeff (Darlene) Hohenbrink, Brad (Cheryl) Hohenbrink, Greg (Marsha) Hohenbrink, Ashleigh (Chris) Kahle, Jeff (Amy) Rosengarten, Todd (Coreen) Rosengarten, Mike (Kim) Rosengarten, Melissa (Scott Eric) Donnelly, Brandon Hohenbrink, Brent Hohenbrink, Amy (Nick) Schmitz, Erin (Randy) Maag, Craig (Andrea) Niese, Jody (Chris) Fowler, Jeni LaRue, Jessica (Ryan) Hunsinger; 36 great-grandchildren, with 2 on the way; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Ruth Drerup of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law: Pat Hohenbrink.

She is preceded in death by a son: Tony Hohenbrink; 2 daughters: Betty Hooks and Sharon Rex-Steyer; 4 brothers: Alvin (Sally) Recker, Walter (Delores) Recker, Elmer Recker, John Recker; and 4 sisters: Mary (Gale) Bennett, Margaret (Vic) Schmiedebusch, Eleanor (Howard) Zwyer, and Lou Ann (Dan) Jenkins.

Wilma was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Wilma retired from Stechschulte Clothing, formerly of Ottawa. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting hangers and playing cards. She especially loved spending time with her great-grandchildren playing checkers and Rummy. Wilma and Jim enjoyed traveling all over the world, but her favorite trips were to Amish Country.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Father Tony Fortman officiating. The mass will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Due to the regulations regarding COVID-19, masks will be required upon entering the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or Putnam County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com