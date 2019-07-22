BLUFFTON — Wilma J. Sanyi, 83, passed away July 20, 2019 at her residence. Wilma was born July 19, 1936 in Beaverdam to the late Raymond and LaDonna (Williams) Zimmerman. On July 24, 1990 she married Julius "Jay" Sanyi who preceded her in death on October 19, 2010.

Wilma graduated from Beaverdam High School and attended Ohio Northern University. She retired as an office manager from Lima Memorial Health System. Wilma was a member of Forest Park United Methodist Church in Lima and the Allen County Woodcarvers. She was an avid painter and enjoyed woodworking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Jon (Bethany) Theis of Bluffton; a daughter, Judy (Mel) Fullenkamp of Anna; five grandchildren, Harley (Beth Nichols) King, Zachary King, Cody King, Ben Theis, Lindsay Theis; and three great grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Zimmerman and a sister, Mary Margaret Arthur.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at Forest Park United Methodist Church, Lima. Pastor Teresa Wenrick officiating. Private burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam. The family will receive friends prior to and following the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.