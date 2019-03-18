Obituary Print Wilma Spacer | Visit Guest Book

CRIDERSVILLE — Wilma Brentlinger Spacer died early the morning of March 13, 2019, following a one-day illness. Born April 13, 1925, she spent her childhood in Union and Champaign counties and worked as a civilian secretary at Patterson Field during the War. She became well-acquainted with Warren at not the first but only following the second telephone company Christmas party in which they danced. In Lima she ran the household to an accountant's clear approval, cooked very well, and skillfully made elementary-school clothes for both Lee and Beth. She supported her husband in his self-employment when others didn't and completely took care of him until his end from Alzheimer's. Eight years after becoming a widow, she found a way to genuinely marry a second good husband, William Spacer, who also predeceases her. Her grandson Chris has traveled 120,000 miles to visit her each of the last 20 years. She greatly aided both her children in adulthood with their various problems predominantly through a quiet flexibility that was overwhelming to those who could discern its subtlety. She seldom complained and remarked at the end that she had had a good life. Her children were her highest calling, always. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

